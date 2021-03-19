VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

