Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $302,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.55 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.