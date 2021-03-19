Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 206.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 199,076 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 975,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 73,287 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 650,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,347,000 after acquiring an additional 347,896 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 689,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

