Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 627.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Veros has a market cap of $570,670.07 and $1.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034773 BTC.

About Veros

Veros is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.