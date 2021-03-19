Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $468,726.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.02 million and $468,726.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.79 or 0.03081684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.00342870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.05 or 0.00910143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.00396059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00367045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00251432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020908 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,209,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

