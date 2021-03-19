VerusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $44.65 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $44.65 million and approximately $17,834.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,275,121 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

