Vesper (VSP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $37.74 or 0.00064467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $72.70 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,926,322 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

