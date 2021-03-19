Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 11.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $54.34. 14,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 535,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

