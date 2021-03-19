VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.63

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.63 and traded as high as $60.37. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 4,278 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

