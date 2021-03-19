VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.10

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.10 and traded as high as $64.83. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

