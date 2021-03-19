Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Makes New $161.72 Million Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,939,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,722,000. Praxis Precision Medicines accounts for about 33.2% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned about 7.68% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,265,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,308,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

PRAX traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

