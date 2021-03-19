Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,747,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,279,000. Kinnate Biopharma accounts for about 22.4% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $19,810,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $12,314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. 9,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,021. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

