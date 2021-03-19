Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Takes $82.60 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,765,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,600,000. Kronos Bio makes up approximately 17.0% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned 4.94% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

