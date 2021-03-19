VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.16 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

