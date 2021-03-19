Vidulum (VDL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,531.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $402,783.01 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

