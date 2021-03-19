VIDY Market Cap Achieves $15.99 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. VIDY has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

