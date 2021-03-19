VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. VIDY has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $8.95 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 74.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

