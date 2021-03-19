Viemed Healthcare (VMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) in the last few weeks:
- 3/11/2021 – Viemed Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viemed Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating.
- 3/6/2021 – Viemed Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “
VMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 34,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
