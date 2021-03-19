Viemed Healthcare (VMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2021 – Viemed Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viemed Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating.

3/6/2021 – Viemed Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Viemed Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

VMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 34,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

