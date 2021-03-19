Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.70. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 68,231 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

