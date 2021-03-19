Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,830 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 55.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE opened at $31.96 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

