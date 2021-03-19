Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.05 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

