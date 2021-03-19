Vista Outdoor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. CL King raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.