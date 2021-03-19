Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

