Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,810 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Vistra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $584,360. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

