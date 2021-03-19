Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Increased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 4.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Vistra worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,360 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,812. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

