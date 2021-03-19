Vitae (VITAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00006289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $72.17 million and $1.14 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

