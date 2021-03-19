Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.00. 31,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 546,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Specifically, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last ninety days.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.