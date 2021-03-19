Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.23. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 12,240 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.