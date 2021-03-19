VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $48.09 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058074 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,010,709,928 coins and its circulating supply is 478,138,818 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars.

