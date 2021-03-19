Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVOS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

