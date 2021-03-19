Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.52

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.52 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 133.76 ($1.75), with a volume of 82722827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.12 ($1.78).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £35.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

