Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $178.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

