Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.