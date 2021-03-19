Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $700.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,268 shares of company stock valued at $163,306,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

