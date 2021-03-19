Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.33 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

