Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $137.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

