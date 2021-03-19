Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total value of $3,513,380.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,873,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,129,267.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,362 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,447. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN opened at $236.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.