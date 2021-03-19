Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

