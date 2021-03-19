Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Neogen stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

