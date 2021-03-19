Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

