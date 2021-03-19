Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,243,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $22,955,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

