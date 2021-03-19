Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,272 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

