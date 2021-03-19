Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,490 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 85.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

