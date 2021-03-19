Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 219,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 135,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 834.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

