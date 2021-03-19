Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hess by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 48.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Shares of HES stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

