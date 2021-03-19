Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after buying an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

