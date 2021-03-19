Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

