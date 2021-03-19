Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.71 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

