Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.86 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933,021 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.83 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

