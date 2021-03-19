Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.27 Million in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 348.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 392.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

